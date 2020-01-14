Stacey Solomon gushes about becoming friends with Mrs Hinch

Stacey Solomon has penned a sweet message about her friendship with Sophie Hinchcliffe aka Mrs Hinch. The pair bonded after Stacey reached out to the cleaning guru when she was in the early days of motherhood.

The duo have grown close over the past few months and their friendship is a breath of fresh air.

The Loose Women panellist gushed about their special bond. Stacey shared a beautiful black and white snap of her, Sophie and their baby boys alongside the lovely tribute.

“Some things are just meant to be…. I don’t know if this sounds silly but sometimes do you ever meet people in life and just feel like something else had a part to play in it?” she asked.

“That no matter what paths you choose, somewhere, somehow you would have met them because it was meant to be.

“Whatever it is, fate, destiny I’m bloody over the moon about it,” she added.

Sophie responded to the moving post by saying: “We love you to pieces, we’ve had the best day! Thank you so much!”

Women are constantly pitted against each other, especially celebrities, just look at The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle. People always compare them and will swiftly believe rumours of rifts and fallouts but fail to see the beauty of friendship.

It is truly refreshing to see Stacey celebrate female friendship. It’s something we all need to do more often.