Stacey Solomon & Joe Swash enjoy ‘Date Night’ as husband and wife

By Brian Cummins

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash — as I’m sure we’re all aware — have just recently gotten married at the end of last month in a ceremony to die for! Now the happy couple are enjoying married life and all that comes with it, including their very first ‘date night’ as Mr and Mrs.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening, 32-year-old Stacey shared a beautiful picture of the two newlyweds. “Date Night with my Husband,” she gushed in the caption. You can only imagine how fantastic it must feel for her to be able to say that for the first time.

“Grandads looking after the pickles tonight. And Joe & me are on a special date night,” she continued, alongside a lovely snap of herself and Joe all dolled up for the evening, both of them beaming at the camera.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

Right after the wedding, which took place on July 24, Stacey shared some gorgeous pics of the couple during the ceremony and around the grounds of her beautiful home, which was used for the occasion.

Just last week, we were treated to a tearjerking video of the couples’ first dance on Instagram. Stacey wrote “Hope this makes your heart happy the way it did to us”. Yes, Stacey, it did.

Slowly, but surely, more and more details are being revealed about the magical day and on Sunday we FINALLY got to see the bridesmaids’ dresses. Everything looked absolutely perfect — the colour of the dresses, the different styles, and the reaction pic of the bridesmaids seeing Stacey in her gown for the first time. We can’t get enough of it!

“So grateful to be surrounded by the most incredible women we could ever wish for. Love you all to the moon and back. Thank you for being there always & forever,” she lovingly wrote in the caption.

“Excuse the spam but I’m enjoying dragging this bubble out for as long as possible. Every time we get snippets from the day it just brings those moments back and it’s the best feeling ever.” This means that we’ll surely be getting more snapshots from their special day as the weeks go on, and we can’t wait!