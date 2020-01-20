‘Time is flying’: Stacey Solomon gives special update on baby Rex

Stacey Solomon has shared the sweetest update on her baby boy Rex. The mum took to Instagram to gush about her darling son who has reached quite the special milestone.

The presenter revealed that her son has sat up by himself for the first time and the photos are just far too adorable.

Stacey wrote: “Today I rolled up and sat all by myself mummy. So it just feels like time is flying by faster than ever before. I was playing with him on his mat and all of a sudden he just rolled around and ended up like this.

“He’s started shuffling around, singing and saying “Dadda” which is all so wonderful and exciting but I can’t help but feel that I wish I could stop the clock for a little while and just make it all last longer,” the mum-of-three shared.

Stacey continued: “I’m an emotional wreck at the moment, pretty sure Aunt Flo is on her way but never the less can’t they all just stay babies for a little longer please?”

We just can’t get enough of Stacey’s sweet posts about Rex.

He really is the cutest little baby we’ve ever seen.