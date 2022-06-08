Stacey Solomon explains how a workman caught her in her pants

Stacey Solomon is a woman after our own hearts — yes, she lives a pretty glamorous life at times, but at the end of the day she’s a mum-of-four, and has just as many awkward, embarrassing and silly moments as the rest of us!

Just this afternoon the Loose Women presenter was caught by a workman in her soggy, granny underwear. Yes, really!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, 32-year-old Stacey explained that she had brought out towels and swimming supplies for all of her children, as they spent the afternoon enjoying their newly refurbished back garden pool, deciding not to bring anything out for herself.

Credit: @staceysolomon

“I didn’t bring myself out a bikini and a towel — schoolboy error — because I just thought I was watching on, ready to jump in if needed,” Stacey explained, adding, “Then Rose wanted to go in so I just though, ‘Oh I’ll just wear my old grey underwear and jump in.’”

“And then a man to fix the insinkerator came and I had to get out of the pool with no towel, get all the kids out and walk over in the greyest, ugliest, saggiest underwear… my knickers were massive!” Stacey laughingly recalled.

Credit: @staceysolomon

In the next Instagram Story Stacey actually shared a snap of her ‘granny knickers’, writing in the caption, “Pretty sure the fact that they’re soaking wet made them transparent in places. Just living my best Bridget Jones life.”

We can always count on Stacey to keep it real!