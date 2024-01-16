Stacey Solomon discusses having more children with husband Joe

Stacey Solomon has been opening up about having more children.

The 34-year-old is already mum to 15-year-old Zachary and 11-year-old Leighton from previous relationships, as well as four-year-old Rex, two-year-old Rose and 11-month-old Belle, whom she shares with husband Joe Swash.

In a new update, Stacey has spoken out about if she and Joe plan on expanding their family while admitting that she’d “love more”.

While answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, one of Solomon’s 5.8M followers asked, ‘Are you finished with having babies or would you like more’.

The Loose Women panellist replied by posting a sweet video of her youngest children, Rose and Belle, playing together in her kitchen.

With the moving song I Get to Love You by Ruelle playing in the background, Stacey revealed, “I can honestly say. My favourite thing in the whole wide world is being a mum. I just get so much joy from watching our little ones grow & getting to be a part of their world”.

“I would love more. Whatever will be will be. But omg I love them (Joe will be off to get a vasectomy when he sees this)”, she joked while adding a laughing emoji.

The admission comes after Stacey recently told her fans that she was feeling ‘broody’ after her baby Belle reached a new milestone.

Last week, the Sort Your Life Out host excitedly announced that her youngest daughter had taken her very first steps.

When sharing a sweet video to social media, Stacey explained that her husband and their son Rex taught Belle how to walk, and since her little one seemed so grown up, she started to ‘feel broody’.

She revealed, “Rex & Joe have been teaching Belle new skills. What happened to my baby? Why am I broody? Hope this makes you smile as much as it did me today…”.

While speaking on her Instagram Stories last night, Stacey also revealed how she plans on celebrating Belle’s first birthday by saying, “I cannot believe she’s almost one. My baby girl. She’s so sweet & shy & unassuming”.

“Because she’s a Fab baby we are having a valentine themed party in the kitchen with family & friends”.

Stacey continued, “I just want to give her so much attention & celebrate her because she’s No5 sometimes I feel she just slots in and I want her to feel so special”.