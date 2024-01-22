Stacey Solomon details funny Valentine’s plans with husband Joe

Stacey Solomon has revealed her plans for Valentine’s Day!

The Sort Your Life Out presenter and her husband Joe Swash recently went on a night out to mark his 42nd birthday.

Now, after enjoying the celebrations, Stacey has revealed that she has made an unexpected decision for the couple ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, the 34-year-old caught her 5.8M followers up on the weekend’s events.

“We had a quiet one, it was lovely. We got some sleep which was really nice, and I’ve convinced him for Valentine’s Day – we’re going ‘out out’. We’re going to a club!” Stacey announced, before going on to explain her reason behind the decision.

“I was like, ‘Joe, just because we’re in our thirties, doesn’t mean we can’t go clubbing.’ He seems to think that you’re not allowed anymore, but I’m going to break that rule. I’m going to change it. We are allowed to go clubbing,” she insisted.

Reminiscing on her younger years, the mum-of-five gushed: “I want to go dancing, I really miss it. Maybe I won’t miss it once I’m there, maybe I’ll be like, ‘Oh, this is why I don’t go clubbing anymore,’ but I do think we should have a night out.”

“I don’t think me and Joe have ever been out [clubbing] – I got old really quick because I had a baby at 17, so I just did my clubbing at 16,” Stacey laughed.

The former X Factor singer, who started dating the EastEnders alum in 2016 and married him in 2022, concluded by saying: “When I met Joe, we weren’t doing that sort of thing anymore, so I’ve never been out dancing with Joe, out to the club. I just think it would be really fun.”

Stacey’s admissions came as she recently posted a beautiful tribute to her husband on Instagram.

On Saturday, she wrote: “Honestly we take the mick out of each other but I don’t know what I’d do without you. To the moon & stars & back again bub.”