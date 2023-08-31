Stacey Solomon can’t believe baby Belle has reached new milestone

Stacey Solomon has been left shocked as her youngest daughter has reached a new milestone.

The Loose Women panellist welcomed Belle into the world with her husband Joe Swash back in February.

Stacey has now revealed her baby left her emotional as she can’t believe how quickly the time is going and how grown up she is getting already.

Sharing her daughter’s latest achievement on social media, Stacey announced that Belle has started crawling all on her own.

Solomon posted the adorable footage to her 5.7M Instagram followers along with the song These Are The Days by Cory Asbury.

The cute clip shows Belle making her way across the room towards Stacey as the 33-year-old cheered her on.

In the video, Stacey added, “Level Unlocked. Belle's first crawls”.

Stacey then captioned the sweet video, “And just like that, our baby girls is crawling [crying emoji]. How is this all happening already?”.

“The days are long but the months are flying by”, she added followed by a teary-eyed emoji and a weary face

Many of Stacey’s fans headed to the comments to share their excitement over Belle’s new milestone

One fan wrote, “Well done Belle, look at the concentration. There will be no stopping her now”.

“Oh wow that’s gone way to quick, she looks super cute though”, said a second fan.

Another commented, “Oh how adorable, clever girly”.

The Tap to Tidy author also shared the video to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Well done Belle… Where is the time going please [crying emoji]”.

As well as having little Belle, Stacey is a proud mum to 15-year-old Zachary, 11-year-old Leighton, four-year-old Rex and one-year-old Rose.