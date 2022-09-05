Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch reunite after wedding celebrations

Best friends Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch have been reunited!

The pair had not been seen publicly together since Stacey’s wedding to Joe Swash in July of this year, in which Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – served as a bridesmaid.

However, the two mums have now finally been able to spend some time together, along with their children at Sophie’s family home.

In several posts on Instagram last night, Stacey and Sophie showcased how delighted they were to see each other again, and for their kids to spend some time together.

The friends uploaded numerous photos of the two of them together, along with Stacey’s sister, Jemma. The sweet snaps also showed two of Stacey’s children, three-year-old Rex and 11-month-old Rose, having fun in the garden.

“The best kind of day,” Stacey wrote in her caption, tagging Sophie in her post.

“Spending the last day of summer with friends, family, fur & feathered friends,” 32-year-old added.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“P.S this caption took us 40 minutes to think of and it doesn’t show,” Stacey concluded with a laugh.

On her Instagram stories, Stacey also shared some footage of her two children roaming around the grounds of Sophie’s house, meeting her pet chickens, alpacas and dog.

“When I met @mrshinchhome 3 years ago we just had Ronnie and Rex…” Stacey wrote, referring to Sophie’s three-year-old son.

“I’m so grateful to have found someone I relate to so much & confide in and lean on when I really need to,” she continued to gush.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“3 years in, two more pickles, 3 chickens, 3 alpacas & Teddy,” Stacey noted.

“It’s so special to see our children grow up together. So grateful for you @mrshinchhome,” Stacey concluded with a love heart.

Sophie reciprocated love and appreciation for her best friend in the comments section. “Wouldn’t change our craziness for the world,” she wrote. “thank you girlies”.

We adore the pair’s friendship so much!