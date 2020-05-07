Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash shut down break-up rumours

Stacey Solomon recently took some time off social media due to personal reasons, which led a lot of people to believe she had broken up with long-term beau Joe Swash. At the time, she shared: "Lots going on here at the moment but all of the boys are safe and well, which we are so grateful for."

The presenter swiftly shut down the break-up rumours with a sweet Instagram of her and Joe holding hands. The mum-of-three explained that she wasn't going to comment on the speculation, but a vast amount of stories had been written about her relationship, forcing her to address it.

She shared: "Personal reasons isn't code for divorce ( we aren't married but you know what I mean) It just means some things are happening in our lives personally at the moment.

"And some things aren't mine to share," she stressed.

The Loose Women star continued: "We love you all and hope you're all ok. These are really strange, scary and emotional times and it's not easy for anyone," Solomon wrote.

Referring to the photo of her and Joe holding hands, she joked: "Laughed so much trying to take this picture because our hands are so awkward. He wanted to hide his nails too which was impossible."

The couple have been dating for over four years. They welcomed their first child together- son Rex- last year. The family recently celebrated Stacey's eight-year-old son Leighton's birthday at their Essex home.