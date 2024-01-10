Stacey Dooley posts sweet snap for daughter Minnie’s first birthday

Stacey Dooley is celebrating!

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner is today marking the first birthday of her daughter Minnie, whom she shares with her partner Kevin Clifton.

In honour of the special day, Stacey has chosen to share a candid throwback snap of herself and Minnie. Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, the 36-year-old mum showcased a beautiful image of herself breastfeeding her little one.

“My GOD I’m feeling so sentimental this morning,” Stacey exclaimed alongside the photo, along with several crying emojis.

Credit: Stacey Dooley Instagram

“Happy birthday [love of my life],” she added sweetly.

The never-before-seen image comes as Stacey recently revealed the gorgeous personalised card that she had gifted to her daughter.

Ahead of Minnie’s special day, the documentary maker took to social media yesterday evening to reveal the simple white card with pink writing, which read: “Minnie Dooley happy 1st birthday our showstopper!”

“MY BABY IS ONE TMRO. One?!” Stacey exclaimed at the beginning of her caption.

“Minnie, we are FOREVER OBSESSED with u. The love of our lives. My best best little pal. Keep shining showstopper……. LOVE U ENDLESSLY,” she continued at the time.

The TV presenter finished her caption by joking: “Let’s spend your birthday running directly towards every sharp edge in every room. YOUR FAVE PARTY TRICK”.

Many of Stacey’s followers have since taken to her comments section to send their own birthday wishes to Minnie.

“Wow how fast has that gone! Wishing Minnie a very happy birthday xxx,” one fan replied.

“Time flies! Happy Birthday Minnie,” another penned.

“Happy birthday little Minnie xx” a third fan added.

Stacey and Kevin, who have been in a relationship since their success on Strictly in 2018, announced in August 2022 that they were expecting their first child together.

On January 17 of last year, Stacey confirmed Minnie’s arrival with a cute image of an envelope addressed to ‘Minnie’s parents’.

“Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x,” Stacey noted alongside the announcement.