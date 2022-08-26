Stacey Dooley announces she is pregnant with first baby

Congratulations are in order for Strictly Come Dancing winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton as they announce they are expecting their first child together.

Stacey took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 1M followers. Posting a snap of herself cradling her growing baby bump, the 35-year-old wrote, “Gaaaaaaang….. We are having a baby! So bloody delighted".

She continued, "Kev, you’re magic, I love youuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my t*ts done in LA I’m gonna scream) Here goessssssss”.

Many famous faces, and fans alike, headed to the comment section to congratulate Stacey and Kevin on their exciting news.

Rochelle Humes wrote, “SO made up for you”, while TOWIE’s Jess Wright penned, “Congratulations”.

"So delighted for you guys!! Congrats xxx", added former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

Clifton left a sweet message for his partner saying, "Love you", amongst the many congratulatory words.

Kevin also posted the same stunning snap of his long-term girlfriend to Instagram with the sweet caption, “We’re having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant”.

Pals of the professional dancer wasted no time to share congratulatory messages with the dad-to-be. “I’m so so soooooooooo HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH BRO! Yayyyyyyyyy”, wrote Strictly's Amy Dowden

EastEnders star Maisie Smith joked, "Knew you had a glow about you Kev x". Presenter Susannah Constantine added, "This is the best NEWS EVVA! Baby Kevin n Stacey. Over the moon for you both".

Stacey, known for her hard-hitting documentaries, first met Kevin when they were paired up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. The two went on to be crowned champions of the dance competition. They confirmed their romance the next year, in 2019.