Squid Game fans thrilled as Netflix releases new teaser for season two

Netflix has released another look at Squid Game season two!

Earlier this month, the streaming service announced that the second season of the hit Korean thriller will be arriving in December. At the time, Netflix also confirmed the commissioning of Squid Game season three, which will be its final season.

Now, as fans continue to wait for Squid Game’s return, Netflix has revealed a new teaser!

Last night, the producers behind the record-breaking show took to social media to share a clip.

The brief video features a close-up look at Squid Game tracksuits with various numbers.

The teaser then ends with Squid Game’s lead character, Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), being unveiled and wearing his 456 tracksuit.

“players it’s almost time,” Netflix teased in his caption, adding: “SQUID GAME: SEASON 2 arrives december 26.”

Following the clip, many Squid Game viewers have been taking to social media to express their excitement.

“Let the games begin!” one fan commented on Instagram.

“First one was for survival, now is for vengance,” another exclaimed.

“This is gonna be a long wait,” a third fan added.

On August 1, Netflix announced that the second season of Squid Game would be premiering on December 26.

However, in an open letter to fans, the show’s director, writer and executive producer, Hwang Dong-hyuk, went on to note that the upcoming third season of Squid Game will also serve as its last.

“It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season,” he wrote.

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year,” he added.