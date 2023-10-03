Spotify CEO explains why Meghan Markle’s podcast was cancelled

Spotify’s CEO has shared the reason why Meghan Markle’s podcast was cancelled after one season.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her first-ever podcast, Archetypes, on the audio streaming service in August of last year.

After signing a reported $20M deal, the podcast was produced by Archewell Audio, which Meghan founded with her husband Prince Harry.

However, after just twelve episodes of the show, it was announced that Archetypes would not be returning.

Now, a few months after the cancellation was confirmed, the chief executive of Spotify has detailed the thought process behind it.

In an interview with Zoe Kleinman for the BBC, Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek was asked: “You had some pretty big names. You had the Obamas. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Was that worth the £18m?”

Credit: Spotify

"We thought new innovation was needed to happen here,” Elk explained in response, adding: “We thought we can come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues."

Elk went on to note that the projects were trial and error with Spotify listeners.

“The truth of the matter is some of it has worked, some of it hasn't. We're learning from those and we are moving on and we wish all of the ones we didn't renew with the best of success they can have going forward,” he stated.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially signed their deal with Spotify back in December 2020, several months after they exited their royal life and moved to California.

Archetypes was initially successful, with 42-year-old Meghan managing to land star-studded guests such as Serena Williams and Mariah Carey. The series also became the number one Spotify podcast in several countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia and the United States.

However, in a joint statement released on June 16, both companies announced the end of their contract, confirming: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”