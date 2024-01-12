Spice Girls pen sweet messages to bandmate Mel C for big day

The Spice Girls are celebrating their bandmate Mel C today.

Today, Mel C, known as Sporty Spice in the iconic group, is turning 50 years old, and Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner have shared heartfelt tributes on social media for her.

The ladies unveiled lovely throwback photos of them together with Mel C over the years and wished her well on her big day.

Emma Bunton was the first of the group to send birthday wishes to Mel C on Instagram by posting a lovely video collage of the pair from their 90’s Spice Girl days up until recent years.

Emma wrote, “What a Spicy ride. The memories being side by side will stay with me always. Here’s to singing together forever”.

“Happy birthday, @melaniecmusic Love you to bits”, she added over the clip which is set to the band’s song Stop.

The birthday girl commented on the footage to say, “My darling baby look at us and everything we have done. I love you beyond words xxxxx”.

Victoria then shared her own tribute for Mel on her Instagram Stories by showcasing a photo of the pair from a Vogue photoshoot and simply penning, “Happy Birthday @melaniecmusic, kisses”.

Credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram

Geri Horner was next up to honour her bestie and bandmate on Instagram as she shared a recent picture of herself and Mel as well as a throwback to their younger years.

Ginger Spice said, “Happy birthday @melaniecmusic May all your birthday wishes come true!”.

Mel replied by writing, “Thank you”, along with a red heart emoji.

Mel B, aka Scary Spice, is yet to share a public birthday message on social media for Mel C.

Mel C will be celebrating her milestone birthday by performing at KOKO, a music venue in London.

When announcing the news of her birthday performance last year, the 50-year-old revealed, “I’ll be celebrating my 50th birthday next year by performing at the iconic London venue KOKO and I would love for you all to join me!”.

“Ten years ago, we had an unforgettable night celebrating ‘Sporty is Forty,’ and this time, we’re going even harder!”.

Mel C added, “I’ll be inviting some of my dearest friends to join me on stage celebrating 50 years of living, 30 years of being a Spice Girl and 25 years since the release of my first solo album Northern Star!”.