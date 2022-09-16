Spencer Pratt shares sweet birthday message for ‘angel’ wife Heidi

Heidi and Spencer have been an infamous power couple since their days on The Hills back in the early 00’s and they're still just as in love as they were decades later.

In Spencer’s latest heartfelt tribute to his wife, he called her an ‘angel’ and ‘blessing’ to mark her 36th birthday.

Spencer shared a lovely photo of the couple smiling from ear to ear as they enjoyed a meal for Heidi’s birthday. The 39-year-old captioned the post, “Amazing bday dinner with my angel wife @heidimontag !!!!! THANK GOD SHE WAS BORN!!!! Love spending every second of everyday with you!”.

He added, “What a blessing you’re to everyone in your life! LOVE LOVE LOVE YOU ALWAYS!!!! Now I will write you an actual card”.

Fans of the couple headed to the comments to send Heidi birthday wishes as well as complimenting the love they still have for each other. One fan wrote, “I love how much you two are still in love after all these years”.

“I honestly just love how you both knew when you first met that you were soulmates, and every day since you have been such a happy couple!”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Happy birthday Heidi, what an exciting present you have coming with your new baby boy on the way. Hope you have a magical day”.

Heidi and Spencer tied the knot in California in November 2008. The couple share one son named Gunner together, whom they welcomed into the world in 2017.

The pair revealed they were expecting their second child in June of this year. When announcing the wonderful news Heidi said, “My heart is overflowing with joy! I’m excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long”.

‘Speidi’ told the world they were having another baby boy in July, sharing sweet family photos of Gunner cutting a gender reveal cake and blue confetti filling the air.