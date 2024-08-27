Spencer Matthews celebrates with wife Vogue as he hits world record

Spencer Matthews is now a world record holder!

Since July 29, the former Made In Chelsea star has been travelling across the Arabian desert, in an effort to complete 30 marathons in 30 days. The challenge has been in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise campaign, which works to support local charities across the UK.

Now, Spencer has confirmed that he has completed all of the 30 marathons, meaning that he is now the Guinness World Records holder for the most consecutive marathons run on sand.

Earlier today, the father-of-three took to Instagram to post several snaps of himself after crossing the finishing line. The first photo sees Spencer holding up his Guinness World Records belt, while others showcase him embracing his wife Vogue Williams and their two oldest children – Theodore (5) and Gigi (4).

“I DID IT!!! I CAN HARDLY BELIEVE IT!! 30 DESERT MARATHONS IN 30 CONSECUTIVE DAYS… ALL ON SAND,” the 36-year-old exclaimed in his caption.

“I am now a Guinness World Records holding endurance athlete – the first and only person to successfully run this many back-to-back marathons in these extreme conditions. Just over 42.2km or 26.2 miles, every single day. That’s 1,274.02km of some of the world’s toughest terrain with no comfort in which to recover,” Spencer explained.

“I did this to raise awareness and funds for the incredible work that @globals_make_some_noise do to support small charities across the UK, making sure no one has to go through life’s toughest challenges alone,” he praised, adding that his campaign has raised over £342,000 so far.

“Huge thanks to my incredible support team without whom this would have been impossible. Your professionalism and constant prevention of issues before they became serious allowed me to achieve this goal. A truly unforgettable journey. What a month! What a feeling!” Spencer concluded.

Many famous faces have since congratulated Spencer on his achievement, with Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton commenting: “Just amazing! Congratulations”.

“Beyond proud Pug!!! You absolute BEAST,” added Spencer’s Made In Chelsea co-star Jamie Laing.