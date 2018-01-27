South Circular Road closed as Gardai investigate double shooting

Gardai are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on the South Circular Road in Dublin city last night.

At around 10pm, Gardai responded to a call relating to shots being fired.

On arrival a male in his 40s and a male in his 20s were discovered with gunshot injuries after a gunman had opened fire.

The gunman is reported to have left the scene in a dark coloured car.

Both men were taken to St James Hospital with injuries, and their condition is described as non-life threatening.

The scene is preserved for a technical examination and South Circular Road is currently closed from Donore Avenue to Leonards Corner.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses or to anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.