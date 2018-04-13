Sophie Turner reveals why marriage isn’t the ‘greatest thing’ to her

For Sophie Turner, a.k.a. Sansa from Game of Thrones, being engaged to Joe Jonas takes some getting used to.

“I’m still like, Holy sh*t! I’m engaged," the 22-year-old shared with Marie Claire excitedly.

No matter how much she loves her fiancé though, the English actress confessed that for her, being married will never trump her career.

"There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you," Sophie said.

Instead, the award-winning actress says that her career is what brings her fulfilment.

Considering the fact that she first became a member of a theatre company at the age of three, it's no wonder her work is so important to her!

As well, her perspective reflects the mindset of many young people who are delaying getting married, with a focus on their careers being one possible reason for the wait.

"I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life," the 22-year-old explained.

"It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever."

It's refreshing how laid-back the TV star is about romance!

Her engagement announcement back in October 2017 felt just as relaxed. Sophie shared a photo on Instagram of her newly-ringed hand and the simple caption, 'I said yes'.

Falling in love with the former Jonas Brothers star has certainly helped her find a new calm.

"There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person," Sophie said, "But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

We love her fiery attitude! Do you share her views on marriage and career pursuits?