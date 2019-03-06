Sophie Perry pens moving statement following her dad’s death

Luke Perry’s daughter Sophie has paid tribute to her late dad in a heartbreaking post. The humanitarian posted a photo of her and her dad to her Instagram account.

Sophie explained that she made it back just in time to bid goodbye to her dear dad. “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family.”

She thanked the public for the constant stream of love and support since news of the Riverdale actor’s death broke.

“And in the past 24 hours, I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

There’s no doubt Sophie is still in a state of shock following the untimely death of her 52-year-old dad. “ I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye.”

She asked: “So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Luke was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mum Ann Bennett, step-dad Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends at the time of his passing.

