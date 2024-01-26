Sofia Richie & husband Elliot Grainge expecting first child

Sofia Richie is about to become a mum!

The model has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Elliot Grainge.

Sofia, who is the youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie, took to social media last night to confirm the lovely news.

On her Instagram account, the 25-year-old revealed three black-and-white snaps from a pregnancy photoshoot.

“and then there were three,” she teased in her caption to her 10.9M followers.

“Our hearts are filled with so much love! So thankful for all of your support! Can’t wait for this next chapter of life,” Sofia added.

Following her exciting baby news, many of Sofia’s fellow famous faces have since taken to the comments section of her post to send their well-wishes.

“Omg! I’m so happy for you sis!! Congratulations!! Love you so much!” replied Paris Hilton, who recently became a mum-of-two.

“Congrats!!!” wrote Daisy Jones & The Six actress Suki Waterhouse, who is also expecting her first child with her partner Robert Pattinson.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram account, Sofia’s father Lionel Richie re-shared one of the images and exclaimed: “My little girl is having a baby!”

In an interview with Vogue, Sofia has since confirmed that she had been trying for a baby with Elliot, following their wedding last April.

Recalling her positive pregnancy test, she noted: “[Elliot] was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective—even with my friends.”

The mum-to-be has also shared that she will be welcoming a baby girl with her husband.

“We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too. I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters,” she detailed.