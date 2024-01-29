Soap star Lucy Fallon shares insight into son’s first birthday

Lucy Fallon has been celebrating her baby boy.

The Coronation Street actress and her boyfriend Ryan Ledson welcomed their baby boy, Sonny, into the world together in January 2023.

Now, the pair are marking their son’s very first birthday with a lovely space-themed party, surrounded by friends and family.

Lucy took to Instagram to share an insight into Sonny’s first birthday party with her 558K followers.

The 28-year-old unveiled a heartwarming video from her son’s party ahead of his actual birthday on January 30.

The clip, set to Noah Kahan and Hozier’s song Northern Attitude, shows a space-themed photo backdrop and balloon display that reads, ‘Sonny’s first trip round the sun’, alongside a rocketship and planets.

More clips from the footage shows the incredible tiered birthday cake for the tot that has the solar system, moon, stars and a spaceman on top of it.

There was a ball-pit to keep little ones entertained as well as live music for other guests to enjoy.

As party-goers sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Sonny, Lucy was visibly emotional as she wiped tears from her eyes during the touching moment.

Lucy captioned the sweet post, “Thank you to our best friends for helping our gorgeous sonny jude”.

Many fans and loved ones headed to the comments of the touching post to send birthday wishes to Sonny.

YouTuber Sydney May Crouch penned, “Awww happy birthday Sonny”.

“Happy birthday Sonny”, said singer Claudia Rose Long-Maguire.

Another commenter added, “Awww how cute happy 1st birthday Sonny. He is absolutely beautiful xx”.

Posting more pictures from the party, Fallon wrote, “Happy birthday best friend”, “Our babies first birthday”, as well as, “Thank god for you sonny jude”.

When recently reflecting on 2023, Lucy opened up about the year when she gave birth to her son.

Posting a collection of photos of her son, the actress revealed, “WHAT. A. YEAR! the year of our sonny bum. 2023 is always going to be the hardest year to beat”.

“The year we became parents for the first time and i gave birth to a full on human being lol. Thank you to my two best friends for making this one the absolute best one yet. Whatever you’re doing tonight, be safe, be happy and slay the day”.