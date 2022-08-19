Soap star Kym Marsh introduces adorable new grandson to the world

Congratulations are in order for Coronation Street star Kym Marsh, known for her role as Michelle Connor on the cobbles, as she's announced that she has become a nan again.

Kym took to Instagram to share the exciting news that her son David and his fiancée Courtney welcomed their son into the world on Wednesday, August 17.

The soap star posted adorable photos and a video of her latest grandson, as well as a picture of her son David carrying him out of the hospital in his car seat.

The 46-year-old captioned the post, “Introducing…… Clayton Lenny David Cunliffe!!! Our beautiful new grandson was welcomed into the world on 17.08.22 weighing a whopping 10lb 7oz!!”.

“I am so very proud of our future daughter in law @courtneyleac for being such a warrior and of our son @cunliffe890 for being the most wonderful supportive partner”. You are already incredible parents and he is a very lucky little boy!! We love you so much”.

She continued, “And to our darling Clay. You are so so loved already by so many and We are so very lucky to be your YaYa and Pop. What adventures you have before you little one, we can’t wait to watch you grow… just don't grow up too fast!!! We love you with all of our hearts”.

Many famous faces and fans alike headed to the comments to congratulate Kym on the newest addition to her family.

Hollyoaks star Sophie Austin wrote, “Huge congratulations”, while Waterloo Road actress Sonia Ibrahim penned, “Massive congratulations to you all”.

“Ah my darling, congratulations to all of you!! He’s gorgeous xx”, added Marsh’s Corrie co-star Charlie Condou.

Kym revealed the wonderful news that David and Courtney were expecting their first child together in February of this year by sharing a photo of baby scans, a babygrow and a calendar showing that the baby was due in August.