So, you can now ASK Netflix to add specific movies and TV shows

Netflix has pretty much revolutionised the way we engage with movies and TV shows.

There is nothing quite like scrolling through the streaming service's endless options and settling on your favourite show or finding an unexpected thriller flick.

However, sometimes you're after a specific show, and to your dismay, Netflix doesn't have it.

Well, it's a little known fact, but Netflix actually have a request line where you can submit suggestions for what shows and movies you would like to see that Netflix don't already have.

'Have a TV show or movie you'd like to see on Netflix? Tell us about it below! This form is the one and only place to submit content requests,' reads the site.

You can submit three requests at a time, and they're all stored and tracked.

'If you've already submitted a request for a title, you can sit back and relax – we've received your feedback and there's nothing more for you to do.'

'We keep track of all requests from our members, so there's no need to request a title more than once.'

We put Desperate Housewives in every box, tbh.