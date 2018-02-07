THESE are the shows Irish people first binge-watched on Netflix

We all remember our first time, whether it was on the couch or in an actual bed, whether it lasted hours or multiple nights in a row.

Netflix binging, we mean of course.

Netflix has revealed which of it's iconic shows Irish people first binge watched, and has compiled a list of the top 20 most popular.

According to the professionals over at Netflix, binge-watching can be defined as'completing at least one season of a show within 7 days of starting it.'

For us, our first was Mad Men – which surprisingly didn't make the list (we love you Jon Hamm).

According to Netflix data, Breaking Bad was the most popular first binge on the streaming service in Ireland.

The cult drama is followed by Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards and Narcos, all excellent contenders to top the charts.

If you're curious, here's the top 20:

Breaking Bad Orange is the New Black House of Cards Narcos Stranger Things Peaky Blinders Making a Murderer Gossip Girl Prison Break Sons of Anarchy Power Suits Pretty LIttle Liars 13 Reasons why The Inbetweeners The Vampire Diaries It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia American Horror Story The Killing Homeland

More than 90pc of Netflix members admitted to completing a first binge on the streaming site.

Well, there's definitely a 100pc chance that we will be committing more of our time to binge watching in the future…