So long, January diet: There’s a BURGER festival coming to Ireland

The hunt is on to find Ireland's best burger, and what better way to conduct such essential research than a burger festival?

As many as 300 eateries throughout Ireland will be participating in a whopping eight day burger festival, kicking off on January 22.

While we may have liked it if our new year's resolutions could have been given half a chance, this festival has truly hailed the end of the healthy eating.

BurgerFest 2018 also has the noble intention of finding the best burger in each county, as well as the over-all winner of best burger in the country.

The public will get the opportunity to vote for their favourite burger using the hashtag #IrishBurgerFest.

'Venues will be engaging in all things burger related for the week from hosting pop up nights, tasting events, man versus food challenges and creating daily burger specials,' reads the event description.

To find out what pub, restaurants, takeaways and cafes near you are participating, check out the list here.

If you're favourite place isn't on the lsit, make sure to give them the heads up about the constitution – we're sure there would be a free burger in it for you if they took home the crown.