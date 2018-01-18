So, KitKat have launched a naturally millennial PINK chocolate bar

If there are two things we can't get enough of, it's chocolate and anything that comes in the shade millennial pink.

Luckily, KitKat has combined the two, using a new revelation in the chocolate industry.

The chocolate is naturally that shade, thanks to an innovation by Swiss cacao producer Barry Callebaut.

The producer created 'ruby chocolate,' which gets it's natural rosy colour from ruby cacao beans, which have a distinct, fruity flavour.

'I am extremely honoured to be a part of this landmark moment in the history of chocolate, with which I have worked intimately for over thirty years,' said Chef Takagi, the inventor of the pink chocolate.

'I have created an especially simple KitKat that allows you to enjoy the characteristic fruity fragrance and subtle acidity of ruby cacao to the fullest.'

The Ruby KitKats are being rolled out across Japan and Korea in time for Valentines Day, where they are being marketed as the ideal gift for your loved one.

The pink chocolate will also be available online.

The ideal Valentine's gift for yourself, perhaps?

