So, Kendrick Lamar just popped into FLYEfit for a little pre-gig workout

Another day, another world famous celebrity enjoying some downtime in the Irish capital.

Earlier today, the lads down at FLYEfit Macken Street welcomed one of their most high-profile guests do date when the one and only Kendrick Lamar popped in for a quick training session.

Now, if that's not an incentive to go to the gym, we don't know what is.

The Grammy Award winner is in Dublin ahead of his sold out show in the 3Arena on Wednesday night, and clearly he's already made himself at home.

With numerous sighting reported around the city, Twitter users have launched a full scale 'Kendrick Watch' and are already preparing themselves for the moment the inevitably bump into the star strolling down Grafton Street.

Kendrick Lamar is already walking around Dublin I can’t DEAL — Chelle (@MichelleF95) February 5, 2018

I have seen 1 (one) picture of Kendrick Lamar in town and I have already mentally prepared myself for what I’m going to say to him when I inevitably meet him — Fionnuala (@FionnualaJay) February 5, 2018

Kendrick Lamar is in town and I am in work twitching — jade (@jadecaseey) February 5, 2018

The rapper will bring his DAMN. tour to Dublin's 3Arena this week, but you'd probably need to sell your Granny to get a ticket.

In the meantime you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled – we have a felling he'll be popping up all over the place over the next few day.