‘So isolated’: Kate gets honest about early days of motherhood

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about being a first time mum and her honest words will offer reassurance to many new mums.

The Duchess spoke to fellow mums when she visited the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre to launch her new project, 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s. During the trip, Kate reflected on the struggles of becoming a mum for the first time.

She reflected on a time when Prince George was still a newborn baby.

According to Hello, the mum-of-three said she felt quite lonely in the early days of motherhood.

She shared: “It’s nice to be back in Wales! I was chatting to some of the moms earlier. It was the first year and I’d just had George. William was still working with Search and Rescue and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey.”

The Cambridges lived in Anglesey when the Duke worked as a RAF Search and Rescue helicopter pilot.

Kate spoke about the loneliness new mums experience in an honest chat with her fellow parents.

“It was the first year and I'd just had George – William was still working with Search and Rescue and we came up here and I had a tiny tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey it was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around and he was doing night shifts.”

The Duchess wished there was a centre like the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre when she was living in Wales.

She told the staff: “If only I had had a centre like this.”

It’s clear that Anglesey holds a special place in Kate’s heart as she revealed her hopes to visit with her children in the future.

She gushed: “I will have to remember my Welsh! We will be taking a trip down to Anglesey at some point."

The launch of 5 Big Questions follows eight years of work by Kate. The Duchess has explored how experiences in early childhood often lie at the root of the hardest social challenges the country faces today.

Kate embarked on a solo tour to meet with families across the country and learn about the issues they deal with day-to-day.