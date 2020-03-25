‘So incredibly grateful’: Ella Mills is expecting her second child

Huge congratulations are in order for Ella Mills aka Deliciously Ella, who is expecting her second child. The doting mum revealed her wonderful news on Instagram today. She posed with her husband Matthew and their daughter Skye, who was holding the ultrasound in her hands.

The food blogger gushed: "Skye’s going to be a big sister. We’re feeling so lucky to hold on to something so special while the world feels so topsy turvy, and whilst of course it’s a little unnerving to be navigating pregnancy in this climate, we are just so incredibly grateful."

She continued: "Like everyone else, we’re staying quietly at home, taking Austin and Skye our for a little daily walk on our own, which this morning was the quietest and emptiest I’ve ever seen London. Sending so much love to you all."

Ella welcomed her daughter Skye last summer.

We couldn't be happier for the soon-to-be mum-of-two!