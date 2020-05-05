‘So grateful’: Lea Michele shares stunning pregnancy photo

Glee’s Lea Michele has shared the most beautiful photo to confirm her pregnancy. The actress revealed her joyous news by sharing a photo of her cradling her growing bump in the garden. The mum-to-be looked as beautiful as ever in a blue floral dress as she gazed lovingly at her bump. She simply captioned the image, “So grateful.”

Michele’s co-stars were quick to congratulate her on her pregnancy news. Emma Roberts wrote, “Crying! Screaming!!! Love you”

“Aww congrats! I love this. You're going to be a great mommy!” said Naya Rivera.

“So beautiful!!! We are so happy for you and Zandy!!!! Congratulations,” another added.

Michele’s pregnancy news was confirmed by People. A source told the publication that the singer was expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich last month.

“They’ve always wanted to be parents,” the source revealed.

The couple, who started dating in 2017, tied the knot in a summer ceremony in North California last year.

The actress has yet to comment on her due date or the sex of her baby but we cannot wait to find out. She is going to be one amazing mama!