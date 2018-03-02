SNOW JOKE! You can cook with snow, and we have some recipes

We’ve all heard the joke about not eating yellow snow, and we’d also advise to keep well away from anything grey or pink too.

But, when Wren Kitchens spoke with Dr Faye Christopherson – Medical officer at Push Doctor, this morning who explained “Snow is mainly water, which is great and fine to eat”.

Well, that changed things!

"Snow is mainly water, which is great and fine to eat, but as it passes through the atmosphere it acts like a sponge absorbing environmental contaminants, such as aerosol particles and sulphates, nitrates and mercury.

"Of course, you should exercise caution when it comes to eating snow that's already hit the ground. Brown snow is likely to have been contaminated by dirt, pink snow contains an algae that may cause digestive issues, while we all know why it's best to avoid yellow snow!"

Wren Kitchens have incorporated the fluffy delight into five unique recipes, which you can find below:

FYI, all recipes must use clean, fresh and untouched snow.

Vegan Coconut Snowcream

Ingredients

Eight cups of snow

1 can of coconut milk

2 tbsp maple syrup

Method

Chill the coconut milk in the fridge until cold

Place the snow in a large bowl & our in the coconut milk and maple syrup

Mix lightly until combined

Maple Snow Lollies

Ingredients

10 cups of snow packed tightly into a pie dish or roasting tin

1 cup of maple syrup

Lollipop sticks (Optional)

Method

Pour maple syrup into a saucepan and bring to a boil

When the syrup reaches around 110 ̊c (should be a soft ball), take it off the heat and immediately drizzle onto the packed ice to create strips of syrup

Leave to cool for a few moments

Either pick up and eat with your fingers or place a lollipop stick on one end of the syrup strip and use your fingers to roll into a lollipop

Hot Chocolate Snow Slushies

Ingredients

85g chocolate

2tsp. cocoa/hot chocolate powder

1 ½ tbsp. sugar

1 ½ cups of milk

3 cups snow

Whipped cream

Method

Break the chocolate into small pieces and melt over hot water

Add cocoa powder and sugar

Stir until fully combined

Remove from heat and stir in ½ cup of milk until smooth

Cool to room temp then add remaining milk

Stir the cooled mix into snow until slushie-like

Top with whipped cream

Snow-garitas

Ingredients

35ml Reposado Tequila

20ml Cointreau

35ml fresh lime juice

1 cup snow

Chilled margarita glass with salt dipped edge

Method

Place the snow in the chilled margarita glass

Shake the tequila, Cointreau and lime juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice

Strain over the snow and serve immediately

Fluffy Snow Pancakes

Ingredients

1 cup of snow

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 cup of whole milk

Pinch of salt

Pinch of nutmeg (optional)

Pinch of cinnamon (optional)

1 tbsp butter for frying

Desired fruit/syrup to garnish

Method