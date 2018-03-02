SNOW JOKE! You can cook with snow, and we have some recipes
We’ve all heard the joke about not eating yellow snow, and we’d also advise to keep well away from anything grey or pink too.
But, when Wren Kitchens spoke with Dr Faye Christopherson – Medical officer at Push Doctor, this morning who explained “Snow is mainly water, which is great and fine to eat”.
Well, that changed things!
"Snow is mainly water, which is great and fine to eat, but as it passes through the atmosphere it acts like a sponge absorbing environmental contaminants, such as aerosol particles and sulphates, nitrates and mercury.
"Of course, you should exercise caution when it comes to eating snow that's already hit the ground. Brown snow is likely to have been contaminated by dirt, pink snow contains an algae that may cause digestive issues, while we all know why it's best to avoid yellow snow!"
Wren Kitchens have incorporated the fluffy delight into five unique recipes, which you can find below:
FYI, all recipes must use clean, fresh and untouched snow.
Vegan Coconut Snowcream
Ingredients
- Eight cups of snow
- 1 can of coconut milk
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
Method
- Chill the coconut milk in the fridge until cold
- Place the snow in a large bowl & our in the coconut milk and maple syrup
- Mix lightly until combined
Maple Snow Lollies
Ingredients
- 10 cups of snow packed tightly into a pie dish or roasting tin
- 1 cup of maple syrup
- Lollipop sticks (Optional)
Method
- Pour maple syrup into a saucepan and bring to a boil
- When the syrup reaches around 110 ̊c (should be a soft ball), take it off the heat and immediately drizzle onto the packed ice to create strips of syrup
- Leave to cool for a few moments
- Either pick up and eat with your fingers or place a lollipop stick on one end of the syrup strip and use your fingers to roll into a lollipop
Hot Chocolate Snow Slushies
Ingredients
- 85g chocolate
- 2tsp. cocoa/hot chocolate powder
- 1 ½ tbsp. sugar
- 1 ½ cups of milk
- 3 cups snow
- Whipped cream
Method
- Break the chocolate into small pieces and melt over hot water
- Add cocoa powder and sugar
- Stir until fully combined
- Remove from heat and stir in ½ cup of milk until smooth
- Cool to room temp then add remaining milk
- Stir the cooled mix into snow until slushie-like
- Top with whipped cream
Snow-garitas
Ingredients
- 35ml Reposado Tequila
- 20ml Cointreau
- 35ml fresh lime juice
- 1 cup snow
- Chilled margarita glass with salt dipped edge
Method
- Place the snow in the chilled margarita glass
- Shake the tequila, Cointreau and lime juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice
- Strain over the snow and serve immediately
Fluffy Snow Pancakes
Ingredients
- 1 cup of snow
- 1 cup of all-purpose flour
- 1 cup of whole milk
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of nutmeg (optional)
- Pinch of cinnamon (optional)
- 1 tbsp butter for frying
- Desired fruit/syrup to garnish
Method
- Combine all ingredients except the snow, and mix until the batter is formed.
- Heat the frying pan and melt the butter
- Just before frying, incorporate the snow by folding it into the batter.
- Drop pancake batter into the pan (to your preferred size).
- Fry gently until the batter bubbles on the surface, and the bottom of the pancake turns golden brown.
- Flip and cook the final side to desired colour, and until centre is cooked (the cooking should take a bit longer than you expect).
- Serve and garnish with preferred fruit and syrup.