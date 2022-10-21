Smokin’ Butcher, creates unusual pudding to celebrate Black Pudding Day

The Smokin' Butcher, Hugh Maguire has created an innovative and delicious Chocolate Black Pudding to celebrate National Black Pudding Day 2022, kicking off on Saturday, 5 November.

Hugh, a leading member of the craft butcher fraternity, first launched National Black Pudding Day in 2019 with the help of Irish food legend, Darina Allen, who joins him again this year to highlight the craft behind this traditional Irish product and to celebrate delicious and diverse black pudding recipes.

On Saturday 5 November, black pudding fans across the country are being invited to share their favourite black pudding serving suggestions and recipes on social media, tagging @HMButchers #NationalBlackPuddingDay.

Everyone who shares will be automatically in with a chance to win a bumper Smokin’ Butcher Christmas hamper, packed with all the requirements for a festive feast; the highest quality turkey, ham, sausages and bacon, as well as delicious stuffing and side dishes. Shoppers at Hugh Maguire Butchers in Ashbourne, Co. Meath on Saturday, 5 November will also receive a complimentary Chocolate Black Pudding with every purchase.

The following day, Sunday 6 November, Hugh will be joined by Darina Allen for a cookery masterclass to create delicious and innovative Black Pudding recipes as part of the Samhain Festival, which is taking place that weekend in Kells, Co. Meath.

Hugh achieved ultimate success in the 2017 Great Taste Awards when his famous Smoked Black Pudding was crowned ‘Supreme Champion’. Hugh has extended his signature smoking technique to other classics, such as turkey, pork and duck, and he is also encouraging shoppers to get creative and consider one of these delicious alternatives this Christmas.

Hugh Maguire commented: “I’m so delighted to see black pudding enjoying a well–deserved revival in recent years and we’re thrilled to champion this National Day of Celebration. I'm particularly proud of our Smoked Black Pudding, which is one of the few black puddings in Ireland that is 100% natural and made using the traditional methods. We love experimenting in our smoke house in Meath and are delighted to see our customers responding so well to our latest innovations. Our Chocolate Black Pudding is already developing a loyal following, who enjoy its rich flavour.”

Darina Allen commented: “I’ve always been a huge supporter of craft butchery and I think that black pudding is one of our most treasured, traditional Irish products. I’m delighted to be joining forces with Hugh to celebrate National Black Pudding Day and am excited to discover lots of new recipes and ways to enjoy black pudding at home.”

For further information on Samhain Festival visit www.hinterland.ie

In addition to Hugh Maguire Butchers in Ashbourne, Co. Meath, The Smokin’ Butcher products are also available for nationwide delivery through their online store at www.hughmaguirebutchers.com