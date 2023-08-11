Smash star Katharine McPhee cancels tour amid ‘family tragedy’

Katharine McPhee has shared news of a worrying family tragedy.

The singer and actress, who is best known for her work on stage and in the TV show Smash, released a heartbreaking statement in the early hours of this morning.

At the time of its release, Katharine was in the middle of touring Asia with her husband, Grammy-winning musician David Foster. The couple were due to perform together this weekend at the Sentul International Convention Centre in Indonesia, as part of the ‘David Foster and Friends’ tour.

However, Katharine has now confirmed that she has had to suddenly fly home to Los Angeles.

In a message posted to her Instagram account, the 39-year-old penned to fans in the Indonesian capital: “Dearest Jakarta fans, it's with a heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family.”

“Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine,” the singer concluded.

The circumstances surrounding the couple’s family tragedy are not yet known to the public.

Many famous faces have since taken to the comments section of Katharine’s Instagram account to express their support.

“Sending my love and prayers for your family,” replied Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger.

“Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK,” responded David’s ex-wife, singer Linda Thompson.

“Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys,” added The Talk presenter Amanda Kloots.

Katharine tied the knot with 73-year-old David at a lavish ceremony in London in June 2019. The couple have since gone on to welcome two-year-old son Rennie together, who was born in February 2021.