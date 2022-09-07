Smash actress Megan Hilty grieving after tragic family loss

Smash actress Megan Hilty is grieving an unimaginable loss after three of her family members have been presumed dead following a floatplane crash.

On Sunday, Megan’s pregnant sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and niece Remy Mickel were travelling in a floatplane off the coast of Whidbey Island in Washington state.

The Northwest Seaplanes flight was on its way from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to a Seattle suburb when it crashed and went down without alerting a distress signal.

Last night, the United States Coast Guard suspended their search for the passengers.They later confirmed that Megan’s family members did not survive the accident, along with 7 other victims.

"The Coast Guard offers its deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy," the search and rescue mission coordinator, Xochitl Castañeda, said in a statement.

Following the confirmation of those who died in the crash, the Mickel and Hilty families released a joint statement to express their grief. “We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca,” the families said.

“Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward,” they added.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board," the families concluded in their statement. "At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members.”

An investigation into the crash is now underway.

Megan is probably best known for her role as Broadway star Ivy Lynn on the hit NBC musical drama, Smash. She has also had many successful runs on Broadway herself, in shows such as Wicked, 9 to 5: The Musical, and Noises Off.

We’re sending our deepest condolences to Megan and her family.