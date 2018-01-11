‘Sleep well, Aisling’: The founder of beaut.ie dies following MS battle

"The reason I tweet this now is to let you know that a great originator and founder of Ireland’s online beauty blogosphere has left us," wrote Kirstie McDermott earlier today following the sudden passing of her sister Aisling McDermott.

Aisling, who was best known for her work with The Irish Times and for co-founding beaut.ie alongside Kirstie, had been battling multiple sclerosis for two decades.

This is the story of a hair turban and a beauty-obsessed sister. On Tuesday, I bought @aismcdermott a hair turban I’d been promising her. I knew I’d see her the next day. She’s had aggressive MS for 20 years and she was getting worse, but she still looked so glam — Kirstie McDermott (@kirstie) January 11, 2018

Taking to Twitter this morning, Kirstie wrote: "This is the story of a hair turban and a beauty-obsessed sister. On Tuesday, I bought @aismcdermott a hair turban I’d been promising her. I knew I’d see her the next day."

"She’s had aggressive MS for 20 years and she was getting worse, but she still looked so glam," Kirstie added before breaking the news to fans and followers of Aisling's passing.

She loved beauty. We both did. Lots of you know us both because we founded @beautie back in 2006. Lots of you follow us on Twitter still. The reason I tweet this now is to let you know that a great originator and founder of Ireland’s online beauty blogosphere has left us — Kirstie McDermott (@kirstie) January 11, 2018

"I never got to give her that turban," Kirstie wrote. "But I raise all the lipsticks in the world to someone who fought so bravely for so long and left behind such a legacy. Sleep well, Aisling. We loved you hugely."

Tributes to the writer have poured in in the wake of Kirstie's post, with many remembering Aisling's warmth, creativity and supportive nature.

So I never got to give her that turban. But I raise all the lipsticks in the world to someone who fought so bravely for so long and left behind such a legacy. Sleep well, Aisling. We loved you hugely x — Kirstie McDermott (@kirstie) January 11, 2018

"I've followed Aisling online for years and she was such a wonderful person," wrote one while another added: "Today I will wear my lipstick extra bold in Ais’s honour."

In addition to creating beaut.ie, Aisling wrote The Beaut.ie Guide to Gorgeous and Gorgeous to Go and co-wrote About Face: The Smart Woman's Guide to Beauty with Irish Times beauty writer Laura Kennedy.