Singer Mollie King is glowing on ‘babymoon’ with fiancé Stuart Broad

The Saturdays singer Mollie King has been enjoying a sunny holiday with her cricketer fiancé Stuart Broad.

Mollie shared a snap of herself and her growing bump to Instagram to give a ‘bumpdate’ to her 974K followers.

While standing in a crystal clear swimming pool, the 35-year-old angled her camera beside and above her stomach to share stunning snaps of her growing bump.

Mollie looks stylish as she cradles her bump in a neutral-coloured crochet bikini and beach hat.

King shared the pregnancy milestone she hit while on holidays in the caption of the post. She wrote, “23 weeks of loving you”.

Fans of the Radio 1 presenter headed to the comments to wish her well in her pregnancy as she is over the halfway mark. One fan wrote, “Awww happy times. Loved being pregnant. Best of luck to you”.

“Over halfway enjoy it’s so beautiful carrying a lie inside you”, penned a second follower.

Another fan added, “So happy for you both. Always listen to you on the radio, always a happy, positive and fun person. You both will be amazing parents I’m sure of it”.

Mollie announced the exciting news that she and Staurt were expecting their first child together in June by sharing a black and white snap of the couple saying, “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later the year! We’re absolutely over the moon”.

Cricketer Stuart got down on one knee on New Year’s Day 2021, after the pair had been dating for three years. Mollie said, “A thousand times yes, I still can’t believe it”, when she revealed the pair were going to wed.