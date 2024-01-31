Singer Aly Michalka announces pregnancy with her first child

Aly Michalka is pregnant!

The singer and actress, who is one half of the sister duo Aly & AJ, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Stephen Ringer.

The Potential Breakup Song hitmaker took to Instagram earlier today to share the wonderful news. Aly, who is due to give birth in May, chose to share several snaps from her pregnancy journey.

“We found out the morning of our sold-out show at The Greek Theatre back in September. Our little one has been on stage with me across three states already and has even done some international traveling!” the 34-year-old exclaimed.

Aly continued: “We’re waiting to find out the gender cuz I’ve always loved a good surprise, but in the meantime we’ve been busy getting the nursery ready, meeting with my birth team, eating more protein than usual, going to Pilates, getting good sleep, and drinking lots of water.”

In an interview with People, the mum-to-be went on to elaborate the moment she found out she was pregnant.

"It was just like, 'Oh my gosh. We play this huge show tonight, and now I'm holding in this huge secret,’” she recalled.

A few days later, the iZombie actress took her sister AJ out to dinner to share the news.

"I was like, 'There was a special guest that was at the Greek that you didn't know was there,' and she was like, 'Who?' I was like, 'There's a baby,' and I touched my stomach, and then she was like, 'What?!' She was just really excited and overjoyed,” she detailed.

As Aly and Stephen, who have been married since 2015, have decided not to find out their baby’s sex, they have chosen six name possibilities.

"We want the name to feel unique, but I also don't want people to roll their eyes, like, 'This is such a celebrity kid name. This is so ridiculous.' So I'm like, let's just stick with a cool classic name, maybe something that sounds like an author or a writer or a musician," Aly teased.