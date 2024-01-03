Sienna Miller quietly welcomes her second child & reveals gender

Sienna Miller is now a mum-of-two!

It has been reported that the Anatomy of a Scandal star has welcomed her second child, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.

Sienna is also a mum to 11-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, The Sandman actor Tom Sturridge.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Sienna and Oli could be seen smiling and strolling through west London together, with their newborn strapped to the 42-year-old actress through a baby carrier.

It was first speculated in August of last year that Sienna was expecting a baby, as she was spotted on holiday in Ibiza with a bump. In the following month, she officially debuted her bare bump on the Vogue World red carpet.

In December 2023, the American Woman actress chose to open up for the first time about her pregnancy, and confirmed that she was expecting a daughter.

"I'd love to get to a point where I didn't feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby. To show I'm in on the joke," she stated in an interview with Vogue at the time.

Speaking about her bump’s red carpet debut, Sienna recalled: "I was nervous about the idea of it, but once I had it on, everything else felt boring. I was like, 'I'll have that photo for the rest of my baby's life.' It's kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I'm constantly doing that."

Sienna first met A Good Person star Oli at a Halloween party in 2021. Dwelling on the age gap between herself and the 27-year-old actor, she told Vogue: “I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to.”

Referring to their loved ones' reactions to their relationship, Sienna added: “I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there’s been nothing but love and joy."