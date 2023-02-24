Show your Mum she’s No.1 with the perfect Mother’s Day gift from ALDI

From self-care treats and beauty must-haves to gorgeous cards and premium chocolates, ALDI has everything you need to spoil your Mum rotten this Mother’s Day (March 19th). With gifts starting from just €3.99, you’ll be sure to find something she’ll love without blowing your budget.

Help your Mum relax and unwind with ALDI’s heavenly range of home fragrances. Treat her to a Floral Diffuser/Candle €4.99, available as a diffuser or candle in a range of fresh floral scents. Create a calm and serene atmosphere with the Room Diffuser €19.99. It comes with a chic ceramic cover and 100ml water tank capacity as well as a relaxing LED illumination feature, making it perfect for cosy nights in. Surprise her with a bumper-sized Peony Blush Hurricane Candle €29.99. Boasting an incredible 150-hour burn time, it’s a wonderful centrepiece for any living space.

Let Mum put her feet up with a brand-new pair of slippers. The Ladies’ Slippers €5.99 are available in rose or marble while Ladies’ Fluffy Slippers €5.99 come with a memory foam insole for added comfort. Show your appreciation with a thoughtful Mother’s Day Cushion €6.99. Available in a range of designs, including Mum, Super Mum and Grandma, it comes adorned with a pom-pom trim and is bound to sit pride of place in her favourite seat.

Skip the spa and help Mum refresh and rejuvenate with at-home beauty treatments. Treat skin to a deep cleanse with the Facial Cleansing Brush €22.99. It comes with three brushes, storage cradle, stand, and USB charging cable. Achieve a professional glow from the comfort of home with the Facial Steamer €22.99. Not only does it cleanse the skin, but it also works to unclog pores, remove impurities, and lift dead skin cells.

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the best Mum of them all? Applying make-up and skincare is a cinch with the Large LED Mirror €17.99. With 180-degree rotation, adjustable LED lights and magnifying capabilities, it’s the perfect way to upgrade Mum’s glam routine.

This year, ALDI has a huge range of Mother’s Day cards in all shapes and sizes. Whether you’re opting for something simple like a Small Mother’s Day Card €1.29 or going the extra mile with a Premium Mother’s Day Card €2.99, you’re sure to find something that will make her day. Plus, don’t forget to pick up the chocolates! At ALDI, you’ll find premium chocolates at not-so-premium prices including elegant Raffaello €4.99 and utterly indulgent Thorntons Continental Box €9.99.

See below for a full list of Mother’s Day gifts available in 155 ALDI stores nationwide from March 2nd:

Small Mother’s Day Cards/Bottle Bags €1.29 Choose from Square Cards in 6 designs, Portrait Cards in 8 designs or Bottle Bags in 2 designs.

Large Mother’s Day Cards/Medium Bags €1.99 Choose from 9 Card designs or 2 Gift Bag designs.

Luxury Mother’s Day Cards €2.49 Choose from 9 Luxury Cards.

Premium Mother’s Day Cards €2.99 Choose from Portrait Cards in 2 designs or Square Cards in 4 designs.

Premium Puzzle Book €3.99 Faux leatherbound puzzle books containing over 100 puzzles. Choose from Suduko, Crossword or Wordsearch books.

Raffaello €4.99 (230g)

Ladies’ Fluffy Slippers €5.99 Memory foam insole. Available in rose or grey. Sizes 4-7.

Ladies’ Slippers €5.99 Available in rose or marble rose. Sizes 4-7.

Mother’s Day Cushion €6.99 A thoughtful Mother’s Day gift. 100% cotton covers with pom-pom trim. Choose from Mum, Grandma or Super Mum designs. Approx. 30 x 30cm.

Floral Diffuser/Candle €4.99 Choose from Floral Candle or Diffuser. Choose from Purity, Wild Bloom or Petals.

Best Selling Books €7.99

Faux Flower Bundle €7.99 Choose from Pink Gerbera, Purple Carnation or Peach Carnation.

Thorntons Continental Box €9.99 (264g)

Large LED Mirror €17.99 180° adjustability. 24 LED bulbs with adjustable touch control brightness. Magnifying capabilities. Available in white or black.

Room Diffuser €19.99 Diffuser with relaxing LED illumination. 4 timer settings. Automatic power-off when water tank is empty. Ceramic cover. Available in black or white. Approx. 100ml water tank capacity.

Facial Cleansing Brush €22.99 Cleanses face with high frequency rotations. Includes 3 Brush Heads, Storage Cradle, Stand and USB Charging Cable. Available in rose gold or silver trim.

Facial Steamer €22.99 Hot steam boosted by UV technology. Deeply cleanses skin, opens blocked pores and removes impurities. Lifts dirt and dead skin cells. Available in white/silver or white/rose gold. Approx. 100ml water tank capacity.

Peony Blush Hurricane Candle €29.99 Burn time of up to 150 hours. Approx. 16 x 15.2 x 18cm.