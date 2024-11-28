Shop local this Christmas with perfect gifts from Irish bookshops

With Christmas just around the corner our thoughts turn to picking up the perfect Christmas gift for family and friends. A surefire winner come Christmas morning is always a book and Bookselling Ireland, the committee of Booksellers Association members representing bookshops big and small all across the country, are encouraging shoppers to shop local this Christmas and support their local bookshop.

With a fantastic range of new Irish releases available instore now there is something to suit everyone this Christmas. Your local bookseller will be able to guide you on the most suitable gift for even the fussiest of recipients this festive season!

Nature lovers will be thrilled with Eoghan Daltún’s new book, The Magic of an Irish Rainforest, which combines stunning photography with beautiful nature writing to document the rich flora and fauna in Ireland’s remaining temperate rainforests.

Sports fans of all ages will enjoy The Racket, Conor Niland’s account of his career as Ireland’s most successful tennis player. This fascinating read gives an insight into the life of the 99% of players who struggle to make ends meet while living in the shadow of the world’s most famous tennis stars.

Encourage family or friends to brush up on their ‘cúpla focal’ this Christmas with Hector Ó hEochagáin’s The Irish Words You Should Know or Gaeile I Mo Chroí by Molly Nic Céile which will help them to embrace Irish in their day to day life and remind them of the magic of our native language!

What to get for the host or hostess this festive season? The Home Sommelier by Brigid O’Hora will make an ideal option as it provides an engaging and practical guide to choosing the perfect wine for every occasion and every budget.

Fans of fiction will really enjoy Time of the Child by Niall Williams, a beautifully crafted novel that will warm their heart this Christmas.

Not forgetting our younger readers, the latest installment in the series, Milly McCarthy & the Christmas Catastrophe by Leona Forde and illustrated by Karen Harte sees Milly taking part in her school’s Christmas concert with the inevitable disasters to be sorted out in time for the big show!

Children & adults alike will love the debut non-fiction book The History of Information by author and illustrator Chris Haughton. This interesting read mixes timelines, graphics and illustrations to detail the story of information, from the first languages and cave paintings, through to how we communicate and record information today.

Dawn Behan, Chair of Bookselling Ireland, said, “With the Christmas countdown now well underway we would encourage everyone to visit their local bookshop where our experienced booksellers will be on hand to offer help & advice on great Irish books for everyone on your list this festive season.”

For more great Christmas gift ideas keep an eye on Bookselling Ireland’s social media platforms; Facebook: @BooksellingIreland, Twitter: @BooksellingI and Instagram: @BooksellingI. You can also pop into your local bookshop to receive a great Christmas book recommendation today!