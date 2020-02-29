‘She’s here’: James and Ola Jordan welcome a beautiful baby girl

Huge congratulations are in order for James and Ola Jordan, who have welcomed their first child together.

Ola gave birth to a gorgeous baby girl and the new mum is certainly feeling overjoyed. The doting mum confirmed the arrival of their daughter on Instagram. She posted a photo of her holding their little girl's hand to announce the news.

She captioned the snap, "She’s here and she is perfect #mummy"

James also posted a snap of him holding their daughter's tiny feet. He gushed: "I’m the happiest man in the world #daddy"

The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals have faced harrowing fertility struggles over the past few years, so there's no doubt they are on top of the world now. We can't wait to find out the name of their daughter.