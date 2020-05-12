‘She has strength’: Chris Hughes defends ex-girlfriend Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes has defended his ex-girlfriend Jesy Nelson after Katie Hopkins accused the singer of being desperate. The 45-year-old slated the singer for posting body positive photos on her Instagram.

She accused the Little Mix member of being insincere, “These desperate daily pics are showing that contrivance of a documentary to be darn insincere.Girls. Be better than this. Beauty is in strength, not weakness that needs validating daily.”

Hughes was furious over the accusations and responded to the cruel remarks in the best way. The 27-year-old shared: "How about don't be a b*tch your whole life and let that person live. You tried it once years back, and it affected her mentally, just don't be that ars*hole.

The Love Island star added: "She has strength, she has beauty, and she has a heart that only you could dream of having.”

Nelson refused to let the cruel remarks get to her and continued to post the empowering photos and captioned one, “Have another one hun.”

The singer has previously spoken out about the severe impact trolling had on her mental health in her award-winning documentary Odd One Out. Nelson revealed that the comments and bullying got so bad that she was suicidal. She specifically mentioned a tweet by Hopkins in her 2019 documentary, which makes the new remarks even worse.

and katie hopkins still thinks it’s fine to constantly bully people even when she made jesy feel like this pic.twitter.com/r2qz3ajUZi — (@golddustjade) May 11, 2020

Despite bravely discussing and highlighting the impact online bullying has in her documentary, Hopkins has continued to harass the Break Up Song singer.