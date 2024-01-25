Shaughna Phillips hits back at claims she is ‘bitter’ over ex Callum

Shaughna Phillips has called out trolls who have accused her of being “bitter” over her relationship history with Callum Jones.

The pair were coupled up for several weeks during the sixth series of Love Island in 2020, before Callum eventually dumped Shaughna to pursue Molly Smith.

Callum and Molly subsequently dated for three years, and now the former flames are both participating in the Love Island: All Stars spin-off series.

As a Love Island fan, Shaughna has continued to provide commentary on social media over the series.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever watched,” she exclaimed in response to a first look teaser for last night’s episode.

However, the mum-of-one promptly began to receive a wave of negative replies, with trolls throwing accusations such as “4 years on and still bitter”, and “Definitely still hung up over Callum.”

Following the onslaught of trolling comments, Shaughna has now taken the opportunity to speak out.

On her Instagram stories, she stated in a video: “I am not commenting on Love Island s**t anymore, because I’m just a gal who comments on a post so innocently, and I’ve just spent ten minutes of my life having arguments with people.”

“It’s just toxic. The amount of people that are so caught up in it,” the 29-year-old added.

“Being told to get over something that weren’t even a f**king thing, that happened four years ago? I’m too busy having arguments with a nine-month-old,” Shaughna joked as she held her baby daughter Lucia, whom she welcomed last April.

“Why do I care about what people think? Why do I spend my time having arguments with people?” she concluded.

In her commentary, the reality star has previously shown her support for Callum’s ex-girlfriend Molly on All Stars.

In a recent OK! column, Shaughna wrote: “I added a snap of Molly to my Instagram stories and called her a Queen, because I just love it when girls stick up for themselves and say what they really think."