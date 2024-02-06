Shaughna Phillips finally addresses being mentioned on Love Island

Shaughna Phillips has finally shared her true feelings about being mentioned on Love Island: All Stars!

During Sunday night’s episode of the hit ITV spin-off, Shaughna, who appeared on Love Island’s sixth series, was namechecked by fellow star Georgia Steel.

In the episode, Georgia used Shaughna to hit back at her former partner Callum Jones, whom Shaughna was also coupled up with on Love Island in 2020.

Credit: ITV

“Everyone hurts people though, by accident. [Callum] brought Molly back from Casa Amor and hurt Shaughna,” the 25-year-old exclaimed.

Now, after leaving villa life and becoming a mum to daughter Lucia last April, Shaughna has finally addressed her name being mentioned.

In her OK! column, the 29-year-old penned: “I was surprised to hear Georgia say my name during the PDA awards – I was like ‘Hey I’m a single girl out here with a baby, what is my involvement?’ haha!”

Shaughna then went on to detail that she has a good relationship with Georgia.

“I feel so torn, because Georgia is a good friend of mine, but I can see she has perhaps not handled things in the way she would on the outside. You have to remember it’s a totally different environment in the villa, everything is heightened,” she wrote.

“I genuinely think she will be feeling so embarrassed after watching it back – she wouldn’t have meant to intentionally hurt anyone, she has maybe just gone about some things the wrong way,” she added.

Shaugha also took the opportunity to express her thoughts on Callum and his ex-girlfriend Molly, who are both in All Stars.

“There's no hard feelings for me when it comes to Callum and Molly. She is such a lovely girl and I've supported her from the start on All Stars,” she confirmed.

She also teased that she thinks “the door is still open”, writing: “There's a chance that Callum and Molly could get back together after the PDAs, as they kind of teamed up when hitting back at Georgia.”