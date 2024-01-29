Shaughna Phillips discusses visiting daughter’s dad in prison

Shaughna Phillips has been speaking out about her daughter’s dad.

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child, Lucia, into the world in April of last year with her ex-boyfriend Billy.

Shortly after Shaughna announced her pregnancy, Billy was arrested and charged with drug offences, and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

As she reflects on visiting her daughter’s dad in prison with her baby girl, Shaughna admitted it was ‘scary’ the first time she brought Lucia to see Billy.

While speaking to OK!, she explained, “This is not something I expected to be doing. I never would have chosen this life for my daughter”.

“It’s not a decision I made lightly and I won’t lie, the first time I took her was really scary and daunting. I don’t think it hit me what was happening until I got into the building. I was so nervous but it was never a question for me. I always knew I was going to take Lucia to visit her dad”.

“Although it’s the last place on earth I’d hope to take a baby, I just felt like I owed it to her. Billy’s obviously missed out on a lot in her life due to his actions but I was never going to stand in the way of him being a dad”.

Shaughna continued, “The bond Lucia has with her dad is just as important as the one she has with me. I had the best dad growing up, but I know what it’s like not to have a dad there. I would never want Billy to be a stranger to her”.

“I know people might not agree, but if she was older I think I would struggle more with my decision. If she was more aware of her surroundings it would be difficult taking her to see him. It’s not nice and you get searched by sniffer dogs. I’m grateful, in a strange way, that this all happened when it did”.

The former reality star went on to reveal that she hopes Lucia won’t find out about her dad’s prison sentence when she’s older but knows this is unlikely.

“I’d love to think she’ll never know that any of this ever happened. I certainly don’t want her to know, and I doubt very much Billy does either. But I’m not stupid, I know people talk and, of course, there’s a chance she will find out. If that’s the case, it definitely won’t be me having that conversation. I’ll be leaving it on Billy’s doorstep”.

Shaughna also admitted, “Even when she does see her dad, it takes her a little while to warm up. It hurts me, so I can’t imagine what it’s like for Billy”.

“It’s the best punishment he could have though. People might think that’s harsh but it’s true. At important points in her life, like Christmas for example, I think, ‘I hope you bottle up that emotion and remember how it feels’, so he doesn’t make the same mistakes again. Despite what punishment a judge can give him, missing these moments is much worse”, the 29-year-old added.