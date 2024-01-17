Shaughna Phillips details visiting baby daughter’s father in prison

Shaughna Phillips has continued to open up about her relationship with her baby daughter’s father.

The former Love Island star, who rose to fame on the hit ITV show in 2020, welcomed her baby girl Lucia in April of last year.

Three months after announcing her pregnancy, Shaughna’s then-boyfriend Billy was arrested and charged with drug offences. He was later sentenced to nine years in prison.

Now, as she continues life as a single parent, Shaughna has been discussing how she copes with bringing Lucia into prison to visit Billy.

Speaking on her podcast Oh Baby! with co-host Holly Connolly, the 29-year-old explained that she typically receives one hour visits with Billy, but that Lucia was granted a six hour visit at Christmas.

“The six hour one was intense, but it was really nice to see him with her, and it actually gives me a six hour break. I walk in, I’m like, ‘Here’s your kid, no one talk to me, just leave me here,'” Shaughna joked.

The reality star went on to describe prison as “horrible” and “not a nice place to be”.

“Lucia is very young, she doesn’t know where she is. To her, as long as she’s getting a bottle and people are fussing over her, she’s happy. Whereas there’s obviously other kids there that are aware of where they are, and I literally just stare at people and I’m like, ‘I want to cry for you,’” Shaughna admitted.

At the time of recording, the mum-of-one concluded that she hadn’t been able to take Lucia to visit her dad in over two weeks.

“I’m not quite sure when we’re going to see him. I kind of want it to be sooner rather than later, because I just notice that if Lucia sees him two times a week – on the second time she sees him, she knows who he is, she’s really excited. He calls her every day, but the longer it goes, I’m aware that he’ll have to get to know her again,” she confessed.