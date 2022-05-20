Sharon Osbourne discusses daughter Aimee’s ‘horrific’ fire incident

Television personality Sharon Osbourne has opened up about the scary incident that occurred in a Hollywood recording studio that caught fire with her daughter inside.

Taking to Instagram, the 69-year-old shared a snap of the location of the fire with a lengthy caption about the event that occurred.

It read, “Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family”.

“What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety”.

She continued, “This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment”.

“Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire”.

Friends and fans of the former The X Factor judge commented on the post to share their relief that Aimee and her producer are okay and their condolences for the deceased person.

Television personality Carrie Ann Inaba penned, “Glad that Aimee and her producer are safe… but my heart is hurting for the person who lost their life and their family and loved ones. How scary it must have been for all of them”.

“I am so sorry. That’s so frightening. I hope Aimee and her producer are okay. Sending love and healing to the family and friends of the person who passed away”, wrote a fan.

A second fan said, “This is heartbreaking news. I’m so sorry for the family who lost their loved one. I’m so glad your daughter & her producer are alright”.

“So sad. Very grateful Aimee made it out safely. I feel like a lot of studios like this in the us need better fire regulations”, added another.

Aimee is the eldest of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s three children at the age of 38. Kelly, who recently announced she is expecting her first child with Sid Wilson is 37-years old and Jack Osbourne is the youngest at 36-years-old.