Settle in front of the telly this Christmas with these TV picks

Christmas week is finally upon us, and while we’re definitely looking forward to putting our feet up and relaxing with our nearest and dearest, we’re also super excited for all of the upcoming TV specials!

However, with so many channels and choices these days, it can be difficult to know which shows will be a ‘must watch’ in our households this Christmas.

So, that’s why we’re here to help! We have scoured across all of the main channels and curated a list of what we think are the best TV picks for this festive season. From annual favourites and wonderful movies, to exciting dramas and everything in between, settle down in front of the telly this Christmas and enjoy these TV treats:

December 23

Paddington – BBC One, 6:45pm

Credit: StudioCanal

It might not be a traditional Christmas film, but Paddington gives us all of the wholesome, family feels that we need during the festive season! This movie stars the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of the famous bear. In short, the beloved 2014 film follows Paddington Bear as he travels from Peru to London in search of a home. There, he is welcomed into the Brown family and sets out on endless adventures throughout the capital.

Christmas Eve

The Great Festive Bake Off – Channel 4, 8:15pm

Credit: Channel 4

The newest season of Bake Off might be over for another year, but we still have another trip to the iconic white tent to look forward to! On Christmas Day, join Paul, Prue, Alison and Noel as they host returning bakers George, Sophie, Dan, Amelia, Linda and Carole. The gang will battle it out in baking once again, but this time, they will be hoping to win the coveted Christmas Star Baker title.

No Time To Die – RTÉ One, 8pm

Credit: Universal

This Christmas, we are being treated to Daniel Craig's final outing at James Bond! In this hit from 2021, our beloved 007 is enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica after retiring from active service in MI6. However, James' tranquil retirement doesn't last for very long, as he soon receives a call for help from an old friend, leading to a treacherous confrontation with one of his many enemies.

Christmas Day

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One, 4:40pm

Credit: BBC

As usual, Strictly Come Dancing fans can expect an additional trip to the ballroom on December 25! This time around, judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood will be on the search for the next Christmas champion. Taking part this year will be Waterloo Road actress Tillie Amartey, BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent, rugby player Danny Cipriani, EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and historian Dan Snow.

Home Alone – Channel 4, 5.20pm

Credit: 20th Century Fox

You might have already watched Home Alone several times already during this festive season, so what’s one more? This classic flick follows a young Macauley Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a brave eight-year-old who is accidentally left home alone for the holidays. As his mum Kate (Catherine O’Hara) races back home to him, Kevin is left to defend himself and his house as two idiotic burglars attempt a robbery – with hilarious results!

Doctor Who – BBC One, 5.55pm

Credit: Lara Cornell/BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Following the arrival of three special 60th anniversary episodes, Doctor Who will also be returning this Christmas for a festive edition! This one will mark the first full episode of Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the regenerated Doctor, and Millie Gibson as the Time Lord’s new companion, Ruby. The special, titled The Church on Ruby Road, will see the fifteenth Doctor “come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday”.

The Masked Singer – ITV1, 7:30pm

Credit: ITV

Returning for its first-ever Christmas special, The Masked Singer has been given a festive makeover this year! Join presenter Joel Dommett and judges Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan as they attempt to correctly guess which four celebrities are singing underneath their own eccentric disguises.

Call The Midwife – BBC One, 8:15pm

Credit: BBC

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without a Call The Midwife festive special! We have now reached the year 1969, and while many are focused on the excitement of the Moon Landings, Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) has shared with Nonnatus house that she believes it will be her last Yuletide. Trixie (Helen George) and her brother Geoffrey (Christopher Harper) then decide that they must come up with a plan to cheer Sister Monica up, and rally the community of Poplar together.

Belfast – RTÉ One, 9:35pm

Credit: Universal / Focus Features

Kenneth Branagh's Belfast received huge critical acclaim in 2021, making it the perfect film for this Christmas! This back-and-white movie is set during the height of the Troubles and follows nine-year-old Belfast boy Buddy (Jude Hill), as he and his family face an uncertain and worrying future. With an all-star Irish cast including the likes of Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Ciarán Hinds, this is definitely a must-watch.

EastEnders – BBC One, 9:45pm

Credit: BBC

In February of this year, EastEnders fans were treated to a brand-new twist for the soap, as they showcased a flash-forward to this year’s Christmas special. In the brief glimpse, six of Albert Square’s matriarchs – Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy – were standing together in the Queen Vic pub, horrified by a dead man’s body. For the past ten months, two questions have been occupying EastEnders viewers’ minds – who is the dead man, and which of The Six killed him? Well, we’re about to find out!

Boxing Day

The Big Fat Quiz of The Year 2023 – Channel 4, 9pm

Credit: Channel 4

The annual quiz is back for another year! As usual, comedian Jimmy Carr will be hosting the proceedings, and will be joined by three teams made up of Richard Ayoade, Katherine Ryan, Mel Giedroyc, Mo Gilligan, Rosie Jones and Kevin Bridges. Viewers can take part themselves at home as they are quizzed on a range of events that happened throughout the last 12 months.

New Year’s Eve

The Late Late Show – RTÉ One, 10:15pm

Credit: RTÉ

Patrick Kielty is back for one last Late Late Show in 2023! For the first time ever, the long-running chat show will be airing on a Sunday night as we prepare to ring in the New Year. While we do not yet know the guest lineup for the episode, Patrick will no doubt be finishing off his first few months in the iconic chair with some star-studded company.

The Graham Norton Show – BBC One, 10:25pm

Credit: BBC

Graham Norton is used to having a star-studded lineup on his red sofa, and this New Year’s Eve is no exception! Joining him will be Oscar winner Emma Stone and her co-star Mark Ruffalo, as they promote their new movie Poor Things. Claudia Winkleman will be in the studio to chat all things The Traitors, and former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain will be discussing her latest cookery book. Last but not least, Gavin & Stacey’s Rob Brydon will also be on hand to promote his new tour. How exciting!

New Year’s Day

Fool Me Once – Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Harlan Coben’s book adaptations are always a huge hit with viewers, and so New Year’s Day is the perfect time to launch a new one! This time around, Netflix has adapted Coben’s novel Fool Me Once, starring Michelle Keegan, Joanna Lumley and (yes, you guessed it) Richard Armitage. In terms of the plot, Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) is trying to solve the mystery of a husband coming back from the dead, and a mother’s shocking murder – but how are the two cases connected?

The Great New Year Bake Off – Channel 4, 7:45pm

Credit: Channel 4

As 2024 begins, celebrate the New Year by having one last festive trip to the Bake Off tent! On this special edition, judges Paul and Prue, as well as hosts Alison and Noel, when they welcome back familiar faces Mark, Maxy, Maggie and Jürgen. The question is, who will receive the honour of being the first Star Baker of 2024?

The Tourist – BBC One, 9pm

Credit: BBC

This intense drama starring Jamie Dornan was one of the BBC’s biggest hits of 2021, and so it’s no surprise that it’s back for a second season. This time, The Tourist follows Elliot Stanley back home to Ireland as he continues to recover from memory loss. Danielle Macdonald has also joined the cast as police officer Helen, and the pair will be “confronted by friends and foes as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past.”

Gogglebox Festive Special – Channel 4, 9pm

Credit: Channel 4

As 2023 draws to a close, join the Gogglebox families as they round up all of the best telly that has taken place over the festive period. Giles and Mary, Pete and Sophie, Ellie and Izzi, the Siddiqui family, and the rest of the gang will be reacting to all of the TV best bits, as well as giving us an insight into their own Christmas plans.