Serena Williams reveals how she is finding retirement so far

Serena Williams is getting stuck into retirement life already!

The legendary tennis champion played her final professional match on Friday in the U.S. Open, after previously announcing that her home-based tournament would be her last.

Serena has been fairly quiet on social media since she hung up her racquet. However, this afternoon, she gave her followers a hilarious glimpse into how she is finding post-tennis life so far.

On her Instagram account, Serena posted a photo of her tucked up in bed, with a Moana-themed towel covering her – presumably belonging to her five-year-old daughter, Olympia.

“How was your weekend? This was mine ….”, the 40-year-old joked in the caption.

Serena’s followers flocked to her comments section to express their delight at her well-deserved rest.

“If there is ANYONE that deserves to rest, it's YOU!!!!”, one fan wrote. “Thank you for everything!”

“Love it! You deserve it!!!!” commented journalist Katie Couric.

“Comfy legend”, singer Jaye Cane also posted.

Following her final match, Serena gave an emotional interview as she reflected on her stellar, decades-long career.

“It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life,” she said through tears, noting that they were, in fact, “happy tears”.

In her final post-match press conference, Serena was asked if she would ever reconsider her decision to retire. “I don’t think so, but you never know,” she replied “I don’t know.”

In August of this year, Serena announced in Vogue that she would be leaving the world of professional tennis. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she remarked.

Serena has cited that her decision to step away from professional tennis is because she wants to have more children. She and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their daughter, Olympia, into the world in 2017.

We’re wishing Serena the best of luck with her new venture!