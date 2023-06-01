Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim splits from girlfriend Marie-Lou

Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie-Lous Nurk have called it quits on their relationship.

The Selling Sunset star and his model ex-girlfriend had been in a relationship for 10 months before they went their separate ways.

Taking to Instagram to announce their split, they both posted the same photo of themselves looking out into the sunset to their Instagram Stories and shared the same statement.

Credit: Jason Oppenheim Instagram

Revealing that the long-distance between the pair was the reason their relationship came to an end, they explained, “While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome”.

“We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship”.

Marie-Lou also shared a follow up message that reads, “Although I may not be able to respond to each message individually, please know that I have read them all and I am truly grateful for your words of love and support”.

Credit: Jason Oppenheim Instagram

She closed off by adding, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart”.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session on her Stories, Marie-Lou opened up about the difficulty of having a long-distance relationship.

The model admitted, “The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here. Long distance relationships can be tough, but we're both committed to making it work”.

“We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance. While it's not always easy, we both believe that our love is worth the effort”.

Credit: Jason Oppenheim Instagram

Marie-Lou concluded, “I'm grateful to have such a supportive partner who understands my goals and passions. At the end of the day, it's important to follow your heart and pursue your dreams, even if it means taking risks and facing challenges”.

Jason and Marie-Lou met while in Mykonos, Greece, in July 2022, six months after Jason had split with his Selling Sunset co-star and employee Chrishell Stause.

The real estate broker and Nurk went ‘red carpet official’ as well as ‘Instagram official’ in August of that same year.

Marie-Lou appeared briefly a number of times in the latest season of Selling Sunset when the 46-year-old introduced his 25-year-old partner to the rest of the women in the office.